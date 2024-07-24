Supreme Court Rejects NEET UG Re-test Petitions, Finds No Evidence Of ‘Systemic Breach’
The Supreme Court of India has rejected petitions seeking a NEET UG re-test and the cancellation of the result announced last month.
The court stated that the data on record does not indicate a systemic leak of the question paper. Therefore, there is no disruption of the sanctity of the exam.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that there is currently no evidence to show that the exam results were compromised or that there was a systemic breach in the conduct of the exam.
The CBI informed the Supreme Court earlier today that the exam paper was leaked on May 5, in Hazaribagh and transmitted to Patna.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented centre-wise data to demonstrate that there is no increase in the number of candidates securing medical admissions compared to previous years.
He also highlighted that there are no inconsistencies in Hazaribagh or Patna, the two cities under scrutiny due to allegations of paper leaks.
