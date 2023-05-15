Cyclone Mocha: Five Dead As Severe Storm Hits Bangladesh and Myanmar Coast
At least five people lost their lives as the severe cyclonic storm Mocha made landfall in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.
Electricity and wireless connections were disrupted across much of the Rakhine capital Sittwe.
Of the 3,00,000 people living in Sittwe, more than 4,000 were evacuated to nearby towns, while more than 20,000 sought refuge in monasteries and schools built on the city's highlands, AlJazeera reported.
Several injuries have also been reported in the neighbouring Bangladesh, which avoided the anticipated direct hit.
In the wake of Cyclone Mocha, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland on Monday.
