Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Sweeps The Majority Mark While BJP Concedes Defeat
The Congress party triumphs ahead of the majority mark, with a lead in 5 seats and confirmed victory in 131 seats for a total of 136 seats as of 7:15 pm.
Conceding defeat, current CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “We accept the verdict of people of Karnataka with due respect, we will take this verdict in our stride.”
Meanwhile, Bommai won from the Shiggaon constituency by 35,978 votes, defeating Congress leader Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan.
The two local faces from the Congress, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, also registered wins in their respective constituencies.
Siddaramaiah, who is expected to become the next chief minister, received 1,19,816 votes from the Varuna constituency, defeating BJP’s V Somanna who got 73,653 votes.
Congress state president D K Shivakumar swept Kanakapura constituency, winning over 1,43,023 votes as compared to 19,753 votes garnered by BJP's R Ashok.
Also read
Congress Storms Karnataka, BJP's Double Engine Sarkara Loses Steam