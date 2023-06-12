Cyclone Biparjoy: Rain In Mumbai Intensifies, Gujarat On Alert
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe storm over east-central Arabian Sea on Sunday.
In light of the intensifying cyclone, several flights were cancelled or delayed in Mumbai, while some were forced to abort the landing.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which earlier seemed to be headed towards the Pakistan coastline, is now predicted to move slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on June 15.
According to the cyclone bulletin, “It is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan by noon of June 15.”
The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts of Gujarat.
Stretching for over a period of 10 days in the Arabian Sea, Biparjoy is one the longest lasting cyclones to impact India in the recent past.
The Gujarat government has deployed state and national level relief teams in coastal areas in order to set up shelters in six districts, owing to the anticipated extreme weather conditions.
