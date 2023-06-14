Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Red Alert A Day Ahead Of The Cyclone’s Landfall In Gujarat
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as Cyclone Biparjoy makes its way to the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, a day before its predicted to make landfall there.
By Tuesday evening, over 37,000 people were evacuated from the eight coastal districts of Gujarat that are likely to be worst-hit by Biparjoy.
The cyclone is likely to severely impact low lying areas of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat during the landfall.
The impact of cyclone Biparjoy will be visible in Rajasthan from June 15, as it is expected to affect 12 districts of the state.
The Railways has partially and fully cancelled the operation of several trains going from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.
