Former US President Appears Before The Court, Calls It A ‘Heinous Abuse Of Power’
Former President Donald Trump appeared before the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday on charges of mishandling sensitive government documents and interfering in the Justice Department’s investigation.
This marked his second indictment after he announced his Presidential run for 2024.
In the court, Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.
In a speech to his supporters, Trump expressed his disappointment by saying, “Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch."
It must be noted that Trump’s court procedure was an arraignment and not an arrest.
Arraignment is when someone is indicted and they appear in court to hear their charges. It is during the arraignment that the defendant enters their plea.
Whereas the law enforcement carries out an arrest when there is probable cause that a crime has been committed.
