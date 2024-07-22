NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Sulfur Crystals On The Surface Of Mars
NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered pure sulfur crystals on Mars. This find occurred when the 1-ton rover inadvertently cracked open a rock, unveiling yellowish-green sulfur crystals never before seen on the red planet.
Since October last year, Curiosity has been exploring a Martian region rich in sulfates, a type of sulfur-based salt formed by water evaporation.
The discovery of pure sulfur is one of several made by Curiosity since it began navigating the Gediz Vallis channel, a groove descending from the 5 km tall Mount Sharp.
According to NASA, Curiosity's mission is to study the red planet's terrain for nutrients that could sustain microbes, with each layer of the mountain offering a glimpse into Mars' history.
This discovery recalls a major find by NASA’s Spirit rover, which operated from 2004 to 2011 and found nearly pure silica, indicating the possible presence of hot springs or steam vents on Mars.
