CrowdStrike Faces Class Action Lawsuit From Air Travelers Over Global Computer Outage
CrowdStrike is facing a lawsuit from air travelers impacted by a major global computer outage last month.
In July, CrowdStrike's faulty update to its Falcon Sensor security software caused widespread issues on Microsoft Windows computers.
Three passengers have initiated a proposed class action lawsuit against the cybersecurity firm in federal court in Austin, Texas. The lawsuit emphasises that the outage caused disruptions to banks, hospitals, and emergency services worldwide.
The lawsuit further alleges that the outage compelled passengers to bear extra expenses for accommodation, meals, and alternative travel. Some passengers missed work or faced health problems from sleeping on airport floors.
The plaintiffs are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages from CrowdStrike.
In light of the lawsuit, CrowdStrike told Reuters that they believe the case lacks merit and that they will vigorously defend the company.
