Adobe Introduces AI Features, Announces Price Updates And Payouts
Adobe, on Wednesday, unveiled access to various generative artificial intelligence features within its software, alongside intentions to increase pricing.
Adobe has integrated new AI features in its software tools like Photoshop, enabling functionalities such as generating images from text prompts.
One of the key promises made by the creative software company is that its AI-generated content will be safe for use.
The company has said that it will pay the contributors to its stock imagery databases that are being used to train its AI systems.
Starting in November, prices for many of its subscription products will increase $2 to $5 per month.
The users will receive a fixed number of "credits" towards the use of generative AI features. After those credits have been depleted, users can pay for more or continue to utilise the features at slower speeds.
