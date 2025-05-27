COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1,000 In India As New Variants Emerge
India has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 1,009 active infections recorded on Monday, May 26—up from 257 cases just a week earlier on May 19.
The increase is largely driven by a spike in cases from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
According to the Union Health Ministry, two variants—NB.1.8.1 and LF.7—have recently been detected in the country. Tamil Nadu reported one case of NB.1.8.1 in April, while four cases of LF.7 were found in May.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified both as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs), meaning they are not currently considered Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs).
These subvariants have been associated with recent COVID-19 surges in China and other parts of Asia.
Kerala leads with 430 active cases, having reported 335 new infections since May 19.
Maharashtra follows with 209 cases, including 153 new infections and four deaths in the past week. Delhi added 99 cases, bringing its total to 104 active cases.
