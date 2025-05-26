Adidas Confirms Limited Data Breach, Blames External Vendor
Adidas, the global sportswear giant, has disclosed a data breach involving customer information that was accessed through a third-party service provider.
The company assured that sensitive data such as passwords and payment card details were not affected.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Germany-based firm stated that an unauthorised party gained access to consumer contact information stored with an external vendor used for customer service operations.
The breach impacts individuals who had previously contacted Adidas’ support team.
Adidas has begun informing potentially affected customers and emphasized its ongoing efforts to protect user privacy and uphold strong data security protocols.
While the company confirmed that the compromised data includes contact details, it has not specified how many customers were impacted by the incident.
