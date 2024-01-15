Court Orders Donald Trump To Pay Nearly $400K To New York Times Over Failed Lawsuit
Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay the New York Times nearly $400,000 in legal fees for a failed lawsuit.
The lawsuit, centered on a 2018 probe implicating the ex-president in "questionable tax schemes," alleges that three journalists covering the story collaborated with Trump's niece as part of a "personal vendetta" against him.
Justice Robert R. Reed of the state Supreme Court in New York County rejected the $100 million lawsuit filed against the Pulitzer Prize-winning series on Trump's undisclosed finances, which was published in 2018.
The court has mandated that Trump must cover nearly $393,000 in attorneys' fees and legal expenses.
This includes $229,931 for the Times and journalists Susanne Craig and Russell Buettner, along with $162,717 for David Barstow, a third journalist associated with the paper.
