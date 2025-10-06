Cough Syrup Contamination Kills Atleast 20 Children; Pharma Firms Under Scrutiny

At least 16 Child deaths have been reported, 14 in Chinaware and two in Betual, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after they consumed contaminated Coldrif cough syrup, leading to the kidney failure.
The Health Ministry said samples of Coldrif Cough Syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, were tested by state authorities and found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) above permissible limits, reported by the Reuters.
The Madhya Pradesh Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Dr. Praveen Soni, a paediatrician at Civil Hospital, Parasia, was suspended and arrested for allegedly prescribing the tainted syrup to several deceased children at his private clinic.
SP Ajay Pandey told The Hindu that an FIR was lodged against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, based in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 and 276, and Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
In Rajasthan, four child deaths were also reported, allegedly linked to cough syrup distributed under the state’s free medicine scheme.
The Medical and Health Department has initiated an inquiry into Jaipur-based Kayson Pharma and suspended the supply of all 19 medicines containing dextromethorphan.
Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar denied that the deaths were caused by government-supplied syrups, however, the State Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma was suspended for alleged irregularities in drug testing and distribution
Meanwhile, Telangana has issued a public alert on Coldrif syrup, while Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have imposed bans.
