Children Die After Taking Cough Syrup in Rajasthan, MP. Here's What We Know
Six children aged 1–7 in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, and several in Rajasthan fell ill or died from kidney infections after consuming two types of cough syrups, while other children who took the same medicines became sick but later recovered.
Chhindwara authorities have banned Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups, and multiple drug, water, and environmental samples are being analysed to check for contamination, with syrup quality now under investigation, reported by India Today.
In Rajasthan, a five-year-old and a three-year-old died after taking syrup supplied under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme, while several other children were hospitalised in critical condition.
The Medical and Health Department in Rajasthan has appointed a three-member committee to investigate the deaths caused by Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP 13.5 mg/5 ml. Over 20 batches of the medicine have been banned, reported by The Hindu.
The NCDC has collected samples in Chhindwara following the reported deaths, and officials said test results from State Drug Testing Laboratories are still pending. All findings will be shared with state authorities for further action.
Chinese Woman Convicted in UK After World's Largest Bitcoin Seizure