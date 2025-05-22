Consumer Affairs Ministry Flags Uber’s Advance Tip Feature As Unethical
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Uber over its practice of nudging users to pay tips in advance for faster rides, calling it a potential unfair trade practice.
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who flagged the issue on social media, criticised the move as unethical and exploitative.
According to him, tipping is traditionally a voluntary gesture made after a service is completed—not a payment demanded upfront.
Acting on the minister’s direction, the CCPA has launched an investigation into the matter.
This isn’t the first time Uber has faced regulatory scrutiny. In January 2025, both Uber and Ola were served notices by the CCPA following complaints about discriminatory pricing on Android and iOS mobile.
