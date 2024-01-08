Cold Wave Continues In Delhi: IMD Forecasts Rain; Alerts Issued For Northern States
As the northern states continue to experience bone-chilling low temperatures, the cold wave in Delhi is expected to persist as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the national capital on Tuesday.
According to the weather department, the cold wave is likely to worsen after the rainfall.
IMD has separately issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh for heavy fog and cold day conditions.
The officials also added, “Partly cloudy sky will be seen on Wednesday, with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. It might clear up by Thursday and the skies will be mostly clear.”
Schools in the national capital will remain closed until January 12 from nursery to class 5 due to the cold wave conditions.
