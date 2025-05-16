Coinbase Confirms Data Breach, 1,00,000 Users Affected
Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., confirmed a data breach after hackers accessed internal documents and customer data.
The company learned of the breach on May 11 through an email from the attackers, who demanded $20 million to avoid leaking the stolen information.
Refusing to pay, Coinbase instead offered a $20 million reward for information leading to the criminals' arrest and is cooperating with law enforcement.
The breach, disclosed in a U.S. SEC filing, was traced to overseas contractors who misused system access. Coinbase fired those involved and alerted affected users.
Around 100,000 users were impacted. While no passwords, wallets, or funds were accessed, the stolen data includes names, contact info, masked bank details, ID photos, partial Social Security numbers, and account history.
BCAS Revokes Turkish-Linked Celebi Aviation's Licence At 9 Airports