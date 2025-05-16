BCAS Revokes Turkish-Linked Celebi Aviation's Licence At 9 Airports
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), part of the civil aviation ministry, revoked the licence of Celebi Aviation on Thursday.
The company provides ground handling services at nine major airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Kannur, Chennai, and Mopa in Goa.
According to an official order issued on May 15, the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. was withdrawn with immediate effect, citing national security concerns.
In its response, the company emphasised that its Indian operations are entirely managed and led by Indian professionals.
It described itself as a domestic enterprise with no ties to any foreign government or political entity, and claimed to follow international standards of governance, transparency, and neutrality.
GLAAD Report Warns Of Growing LGBTQ+ Hate On Major Platforms
Click here