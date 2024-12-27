BCAS Limits Hand Baggage to One Bag Under 7 kg for All Flights
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has updated the hand baggage policy, allowing passengers to carry only one piece of hand luggage on both domestic and international flights.
The new rule permits a handbag weighing up to 7 kg, with dimensions not exceeding 55 cm x 40 cm x 20 cm. Any additional luggage must be checked in.
Passengers who booked tickets before May 2, 2024, are exempt from these changes.
Previously, hand baggage limits were 8 kg for economy, 10 kg for premium economy, and 12 kg for first and business class.
Exceeding the weight or size limits may result in extra baggage fees.
IndiGo and Air India have revised their baggage policies to align with the new regulations.
