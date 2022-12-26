Masks Mandatory In Pubs: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines Ahead Of New Year's Eve
Karnataka government on Monday announced to make face masks compulsory in all public places, including pubs and restaurants, as it issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines ahead of New Year's Eve.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said the timings of New Year's Eve parties will be capped to 1 am on January 1, The News Minute reported.
The government has also prohibited people from vulnerable groups like pregnant women, senior citizens and children, to enter venues hosting New Year’s Eve parties, the report said.
The guidelines come in the backdrop of a fresh surge in China and other countries like the US, Japan and South Korea, which led to heightened surveillance in India.
While few cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 that has triggered China's Covid-19 wave has been detected und in India, there has been no alarming surge in the cases.
However, the Centre last week issued fresh orders and made testing of international passengers at all airports necessary. People have also been advised to wear face masks in crowded places and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
