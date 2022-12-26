Masks Mandatory In Pubs: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines Ahead Of New Year's Eve

The guidelines come in the backdrop of a fresh surge in China and other countries like the US, Japan and South Korea, which led to heightened surveillance in India.
While few cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 that has triggered China's Covid-19 wave has been detected und in India, there has been no alarming surge in the cases.
However, the Centre last week issued fresh orders and made testing of international passengers at all airports necessary. People have also been advised to wear face masks in crowded places and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.