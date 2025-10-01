Chinese Woman Convicted in UK After World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure
A Chinese national has been convicted in the UK after an international fraud probe that uncover 61,000 bitcoins worth over £5 billion (₹48,000 crore), the world’s largest crypto seizure.
Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, pleaded guilty on September 29 in London to running a 2014–2017 scam in China that defrauded 128,000 victims and hid the funds in bitcoin, the Met said.
BBC has reported that Malaysian national Seng Hok Ling pleaded guilty on September 30 to laundering cryptocurrency on Qian's behalf, facilitating the control of criminal property.
Detective Sergeant Isabella Grotto said her capture involved a “complex investigation across multiple jurisdictions,” and the Met added she tried to launder funds by buying property in the UK using false documents.
The scam also involved a Chinese takeaway worker, Jian Wen, who was jailed last year for laundering proceeds and purchasing properties in London and Dubai. The Met recovered more than £300 million (₹3,600 crore) in bitcoin from Wen.
Qian remains in custody ahead of sentencing on November 10, alongside Seng Hok Ling. UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the conviction sends a “clear signal” that the UK is not a safe haven for criminals.
