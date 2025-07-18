ChatGPT Helps This US Mayor Draft Speeches, Shape Policy
San Jose is testing the use of AI in city governance, with Mayor Matt Mahan relying on tools like ChatGPT for tasks such as drafting speeches and working on the city’s $5.6 billion budget.
According to him, AI helps cut down time and eases the workload typically involved in such administrative duties.
The city has already spent over $35,000 on 89 ChatGPT licenses for staff and plans to train about 1,000 employees—roughly 15% of its workforce—on how to use AI tools effectively.
These are being applied to a wide range of municipal functions, such as processing pothole complaints, adjusting bus routes, and aiding criminal investigations through surveillance data.
While supportive, Mahan emphasised the need for human oversight, noting that AI outputs must still be checked for accuracy and logic.
