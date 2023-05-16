Chat Lock: WhatsApp Introduces A New Feature To Password Protect Your Chats
WhatsApp has introduced a new chat lock feature that will allow users to hide specific chats from anyone who might access their phone.
The new feature provides users with the ability to lock their chats using a password or a biometric authentication, giving them greater control over their privacy and security within the app.
The feature also hides the sender's name and the message preview in notifications for locked chats.
The chat lock feature is available on the latest version of the app, for both iOS and Android users.
The feature can be enabled by clicking on the profile picture of the contact or group to be locked. As the ‘chat lock’ option appears, users can tap on it to enable and authenticate it.
