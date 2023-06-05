'Change In Electronic Interlocking': Root Cause For Coromandel Train Tragedy Identified
Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Sunday, said that the root cause of the tragic three-train accident in Odisha and people responsible for the "criminal act" have been identified.
He said that a “change in electronic interlocking” was the likely cause of the accident, urging people to wait for the final report.
The electronic interlocking system in railway signalling establishes routes for each train in a specific area, ensuring the safe movement of trains along the track.
The horrific accident in Odisha’s Balasore district where two trains– Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express– got derailed, took place on Friday night.
The tragedy, which is being described as India's worst rail accident in the longest time, has accounted for 275 deaths and more than 1,000 injured.
The Railway Board has also recommended that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry.
