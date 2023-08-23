Chandrayaan-3's Touchdown Descent: AI's Role In Safe Lunar Landing

Although mission director P Veeramuthuvel, along with other scientists will keep a close watch on the Chandrayaan-3 landing effort on the moon today, they will be able to make no interventions if things go wrong.
Once the descent phase begins at 17:47 hours, for a landing at 18:04 hours, the mission control will no longer be able to send commands to Chandrayaan-3 lander.
The Chandrayaan-3 lander will then be using its programmed AI to make a “safe and soft landing”.
According to ISRO chairman, S Somnath, the other key use of the AI system is in the navigation, guidance and control system of the lander.
Even if there are variations in the nominal numbers still the lander will make an attempt at a vertical landing, as “a lot of the algorithms have been put together to ensure that the required dispersions are obtained in all the phases,” he said.
