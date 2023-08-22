Which Jobs Will Be Potentially Destroyed By AI? ILO Report Has Answers
According to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), generative AI is unlikely to take over most people's jobs, but rather automate a portion of their duties, freeing them up to do other things.
This means that "the most important impact of the technology is likely to be augmenting work", the report read.
However, it warned that clerical employees would be the worst impacted, perhaps affecting female employment more severely, given women's over-representation in this sector, particularly in wealthy countries.
The ILO report names generating text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models and other data, as clerical work, which are “highly exposed to potential automation”.
But most other professions, like managers and sales workers, are only marginally exposed, it said.
Cautioning against the impact of generative AI on affected workers, the report said, "Therefore, for policymakers, our study should not read as a calming voice, but rather as a call for harnessing policy to address the technological changes that are upon us.”