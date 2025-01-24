CCPA Probes Ola, Uber Over Alleged Fare Disparities On iPhone And Android
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber over allegations of charging different rates based on users' mobile phone operating systems.
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, shared the update on X, stating that the notices were issued following reports of potential "differential pricing" for identical routes on iPhones and Android devices.
Last month, Joshi termed this practice an “unfair trade practice” and ordered an investigation.
Emphasising a “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation,” he directed the CCPA to conduct a detailed inquiry and explore similar practices in other sectors, such as food delivery and online ticket booking apps.
Uber refuted the allegations, asserting that pricing is not influenced by a rider’s phone manufacturer and expressed willingness to cooperate with the CCPA, while Ola has not responded.