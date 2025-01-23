India’s Voter Count Nears the 100 Crore Mark
Ahead of National Voters' Day, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday that electoral rolls now reflect a youthful and gender-balanced outlook.
There are 21.7 crore electors in the 18-29 age group, and the electoral gender ratio has risen from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025.
India's total voter count has reached 99.1 crore, an increase from 96.88 crore during last year's Lok Sabha elections.
National Voters' Day, celebrated annually on January 25, commemorates the EC's foundation in 1950.
A key highlight of the revised electoral rolls is the growing participation of women, with nearly 48 crore registered voters, as highlighted by the Chief Election Commissioner.
