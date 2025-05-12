Opposition Seeks Special Parliament Session After India-Pak Ceasefire
The opposition on Sunday questioned the role of foreign powers in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
It demanded a special session of Parliament to reaffirm national unity and resolve.
Congress led the criticism, with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—leaders of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They called for a discussion on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the spike in border tensions that followed.
India and Pakistan agreed on Saturday to halt all military actions after four days of intense fighting. The ceasefire came after interventions by the US and other global powers.
Congress also invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, drawing comparisons with the current government’s handling of the situation.
