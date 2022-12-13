K-Pop Boy Band BTS's Oldest Member, Kim Seok-Jin, Joins South Korean Military
BTS's Kim Soek-Jin turned 30 on December 4 and became the first of the seven members to join the military on December 13.
Big Hit, the company that manages BTS, announced earlier this year that all the members of the band will serve in the military and regroup as a band by 2025.
Before heading off for the military stint, Jin shared a photo of his new buzzcut on Weverse.
He requested members of the BTS ARMY not to come to the training centre as it could inconvenience others who are there apart from him.
BTS rapper J-Hope posted a farewell message on his Instagram with his fellow band member Jin saying "Let's be healthy and happy bro!! I love you!!"
BTS also shared photos of other members of the group posing with Jin for their last photo. In one of them, they are feeling up Jin's new hair.
