What Do We Know About Gyanesh Kumar, India's New Chief Election Commissioner?
Nearly a year after his appointment as an Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar was promoted to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday.
Kumar joined the Election Commission on March 14, 2024, shortly after retiring from the IAS. He assumed office on March 15, and the next day, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced.
His tenure as CEC will continue until January 26, 2029. Under his leadership, the Commission will conduct 20 Assembly elections, the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections in 2027, and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
A 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Kumar retired as Cooperation Secretary in January 2024. He held key roles in Parliamentary Affairs, Home, and Defence Ministries.
As Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (2018–2021), Kumar played a key role in the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and J&K's reorganisation.
He also helped draft the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and was involved in setting up the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In Kerala, he held key positions in the Public Works and Finance Departments. From 2012 to 2016, he was the resident commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi.
