Brazil To Leverage OpenAI For Legal Reform And Cost Reduction
The Brazilian government is enlisting OpenAI to accelerate the screening and analysis of thousands of lawsuits using artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to prevent costly court losses that have burdened the federal budget.
This AI service will alert the government to the need for action on lawsuits before final decisions are made, identifying trends and potential areas for intervention for the solicitor general's office.
Reportedly, Microsoft would provide the artificial intelligence services from ChatGPT creator OpenAI through its Azure cloud-computing platform.
Court-ordered debt payments are consuming a larger portion of Brazil's federal budget. The government projects spending 70.7 billion reais ($13.2 billion) next year on judicial decisions that can no longer be appealed, excluding small-value claims.
The anticipated expense amounts to roughly 1% of the gross domestic product and is 15% higher than what the government plans to spend on unemployment insurance and wage bonuses for low-income workers next year.
According to the solicitor general's office, the AI project would not replace the work of its members and employees, but would “help them gain efficiency and accuracy, with all activities fully supervised by humans”.
