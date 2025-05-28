News Publication Not Allowed For NGOs Receiving Foreign Donations: MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules. NGOs involved in publishing and receiving foreign funds can no longer publish newsletters.
They must now get a certificate from the Registrar of Newspapers for India stating they do not circulate news content.
NGOs seeking foreign funding must also commit to following the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s Good Practice Guidelines.
They must submit financial statements and audit reports for the last three years, including details of assets, liabilities, receipts, and expenses.
If these lack activity-wise spending, a chartered accountant’s certificate must be provided, reconciling all figures.
If publishing is among the NGO’s stated objectives, an undertaking confirming FCRA compliance is required.
Previously registered NGOs must file an affidavit on foreign fund use after expiry or cancellation of registration.
