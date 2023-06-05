From Bihar To Telangana: IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions In These States For Next Four Days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next four days.
The weather department also said in its forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to rise in parts of northwest India by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days.
The IMD declares a heatwave in the plains when the local temperature is projected to exceed 40°C and simultaneously rise 5-6°C above the region's average temperature.
In light of this prediction, IMD has also issued an orange alert in these states advising residents to 'be prepared' against the extreme weather conditions.
