Beyond Lunar Landing: ISRO Expands Chandrayaan-3’s Mission Scope In A ‘Unique Experiment’
In a ‘unique experiment’, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shifted the propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 from a lunar orbit to an Earth orbit, allowing for an extended mission after accomplishing its initial objectives.
The preliminary goal of India's first successful lunar landing mission, Chandrayaan-3, was to establish a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and conduct experimentations using the tools onboard, the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyaan'.
The role of the propulsion module was to carry the lander and rover till about 100 km lunar orbit from Earth’s orbit.
After successfully completing the mission, ISRO has decided to utilise the remaining fuel in the module to derive additional information for the lunar missions to be carried out in the future.
To facilitate continued earth observation, the space agency has strategically re-orbited the module to a suitable earth orbit.
Launched on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's surface on August 23. Subsequently, it was deployed to explore the previously uncharted lunar south pole.
