Cyclone Michaung Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Chennai; Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall
Cyclone Michaung, swirling over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast after bringing heavy rain to Tamil Nadu.
Following the cyclone's impact on Monday, Chennai has witnessed at least eight fatalities in incidents related to the heavy rainfall.
The Andhra Pradesh administration has issued a high alert for eight districts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada, evacuating hundreds of people and shifting them to over 200 relief camps.
While the rain has ceased in Chennai, low-lying areas of the city remain submerged. According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are anticipated to have light to moderate rainfall in various locations today.
Chennai airport has also resumed its operations after planes were grounded on Monday as rainwater entered the runway.
