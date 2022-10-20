Bengaluru Roads Flooded After Record-breaking Rains Lash City
Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday evening leaving several areas flooded. The weather department has predicted more rainfall in the city for the next three days.
According to reports, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mandya districts will receive heavy rain on Wednesday.
Fifty-nine mm rains were recorded in the Rajamahal Guttahalli area of the city. Visuals on social media showed two-wheelers being washed away on flooded roads and trees fallen on cars parked along the roads.
The city has already received twice the normal rains this rainfall season which started on October 1.