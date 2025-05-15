GLAAD Report Warns Of Growing LGBTQ+ Hate On Major Platforms
According to GLAAD’s latest Social Media Safety Index, major social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X are failing to protect LGBTQ+ users from hate and harassment.
As per the advocacy group, this is partly due to deliberate rollbacks of past safety measures.
The report highlights that recent changes by Meta and Google have weakened protections for LGBTQ+ users.
Meta’s updated policies now permit harmful language, including labeling LGBTQ+ individuals as “mentally ill”.
YouTube, owned by Google, removed “gender identity and expression” from its list of protected groups, raising concerns about its commitment to shielding transgender and nonbinary users.
GLAAD rated each platform on LGBTQ safety, privacy, and expression. X scored the lowest with 30 out of 100, while TikTok led with 56. Meta’s platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and Threads—as well as YouTube scored in the 40s.
