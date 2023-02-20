BAFTA Awards 2023: From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what
The 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, on Sunday.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Richard E. Grant, saw the German ant-war film All Quiet on the Western Front winning seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director.
Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler won Leading Actress and Leading Actor for their performances in “TÁR” and “Elvis,” respectively.
Charlotte Wells also won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for her work on “Aftersun.”
The supporting actor awards went to Kerry Condon (Female) and Barry Keoghan (Male) for The Banshees of Inisherin.
India's All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen was nominated in the Best Documentary category, which went to Daniel Roher's Navalny.
