August 21 Bharat Bandh: What Is The Reason Behind Nationwide Protest
The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, August 21, in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations.
The bandh has received widespread support from SC/ST communities across Rajasthan and is expected to see extensive participation nationwide.
The Supreme Court's decision, which allows states to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups to prioritise reservations for those most in need, has sparked considerable controversy.
Various social and political organisations strongly oppose the ruling, arguing that it undermines the fundamental principles of reservation.
In protest, the Bharat Bandh aims to challenge the decision and advocate for its reversal, stressing the importance of preserving the integrity of the existing reservation system.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal have announced their support for the bandh. The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have also backed the call for the protest.
