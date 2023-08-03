AudioCraft: Meta’s New AI Tool Creates Music Using Text Prompts

According to Meta, the AI tool works on three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation.
MusicGen uses text inputs to create music, AudioGen uses sound inputs like dog barking or footsteps for the same, and an improved version of EnCodec assists in enhancing the perceived quality of the two earlier programmes.
While AudioGen was trained on public sound effects, MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music owned by Meta or licensed particularly for this use.
While some artists have criticised the copyright violations, others have embraced AI-generative technologies in the music industry.
Drake and the Weeknd weren’t pleased to get mimicked in the TikTok viral hit “Heart on My Sleeve”, a track that claimed to use AI versions of their voices. Paul McCartney recently announced that a Beatles song from 1969 will be finished with the help of AI.
Elon Musk's X Challenges Indian Court Ruling Over Content Removal