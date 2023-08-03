Elon Musk's X Challenges Indian Court Ruling Over Content Removal

The social media platform argues that this would otherwise embolden the Indian government “to block more content and broaden the scope for censorship”.
In July 2022, X, formerly Twitter, tried to overturn the government's ruling that ordered some content removed from its platform. A court, in June 2023, dismissed the request, thereby levying Rs 5 million penalty.
X has now challenged that decision, in a 96-page appeal, claiming that the government "will be emboldened to issue more blocking orders", which would violate law.
The filing, which was dated August 1, has been submitted by local law firm Poovayya & Co. at the Karnataka High Court.
