Athlete Protection, Enhance Viewer Experience: How IOC Plans To Use AI In Paris Olympics
The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has detailed its plans of using AI in the upcoming Summer Olympics which is set to begin in Paris next week.
AI will be used during the Games to protect athletes from cyber abuse. Additionally, AI will assist athletes in analyzing their sporting performance with tools that offer instant insights, helping them make more informed decisions.
New AI tools will also be implemented to improve the fairness and accuracy of judging and refereeing by providing precise metrics.
The AI broadcast tools will be used to enhance the viewer experience with features like multicam replay for a 360-degree view of performances, athlete tracking, intelligent stroboscopic analysis, and improved data graphics.
Additionally, an AI-assisted platform will automatically generate highlights by identifying and customising key moments from extensive competition footage.
AI is also being employed to enhance operational efficiency across the Olympic Movement through various means, including training programs, webinars, on-site sessions, and online courses.
