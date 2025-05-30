ASCI Reviews LinkedIn Influencers As Betting Ads Dominate Violations
According to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) Annual Complaints Report 2024–2025, of the 105 complaints flagged via social media tags, 90% were about LinkedIn influencers failing to disclose material connections.
ASCI investigated 121 LinkedIn influencer posts since January 2025. The body flagged this as a major transparency issue on the platform.
Of the 7,199 ad violations examined, 94.4% appeared on digital platforms, followed by 2.6% on television and 2.4% in print.
Meta accounted for the majority of digital violations at 79%, with websites at 12%, and Google and LinkedIn at 2% each.
Offshore betting promotions formed 43.5% of the total violations, with 318 influencers involved.
Over 31% of influencer-related breaches were tied to betting content, including impersonated actors, news anchors, and community pages falsely promoting large profits from small bets.
