Amazon To Use New York Times Content In Alexa Under New AI Deal
The New York Times has signed its first generative AI licensing agreement, granting Amazon permission to incorporate its editorial content into AI products like Alexa.
The multi-year deal allows Amazon to use a range of Times material—including news stories, NYT Cooking recipes, and content from The Athletic—though financial terms were not disclosed.
According to the publisher, the agreement enables Amazon to display real-time summaries and excerpts of Times content across its services, and to use the material to train its proprietary AI models.
The deal comes as tech firms seek quality data to improve AI models, with some, like OpenAI, facing lawsuits over using copyrighted content.
In 2023, The Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of copyright infringement for allegedly using millions of its articles without consent to train AI chatbots.
