Jeff Bezos Repositions Washington Post’s Opinion Pages, Editor Steps Down
The Washington Post's opinion pages are shifting focus, emphasising personal liberties and free markets.
Owner Jeff Bezos shared this change in a note to staff, stating that while diverse topics would still be covered, viewpoints opposing these principles would no longer have space.
Opinion editor David Shipley is no longer with the newspaper, as he declined to continue under the new direction.
Bezos, in his note, expressed his deep connection to America, crediting the country's success to economic and personal freedom.
He described freedom as both ethical, reducing coercion, and practical, fostering innovation and prosperity.
Bezos said that he believes this editorial shift will address a gap in media coverage and is eager to see The Washington Post take the lead in promoting these ideas.
CBSE Plans Two Class 10 Board Exams a Year. How Will It Work?
Click here