Amid AI Advances, 82% Of Professionals Express Concerns About Job Redundancy: Report
According to the 'Future of the Skills Landscape 2024’ report by Hero Vired, 82% of employed professionals express concern that their positions might become obsolete due to the ongoing advancements in technology.
The report by the edtech startup surveyed 2 lakh students, professionals and academics on technology’s impact on careers.
The report also highlights the substantial impact of artificial intelligence on career advancement, with 39% of respondents stating that AI significantly influences promotion opportunities in their current roles.
However, 43% of the respondents also expressed dissatisfaction with employers’ limited AI training offerings.
Around 90% of the participants foresee AI becoming the most in-demand skill within the next five years. Additionally, 80% anticipate that AI expertise will command the highest salaries by 2028.
