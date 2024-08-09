Elon Musk's Misleading Election Claims On X Have Amassed 1.2 Billion Views: Report
An analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that false or misleading U.S. election-related claims made by Elon Musk on X this year have garnered nearly 1.2 billion views.
Researchers from the centre identified 50 instances where Musk posted election claims that had been debunked by independent fact-checkers but still spread widely on the platform.
None of these 50 posts, between January 1 and July 31, included a “Community Note” to correct or provide context, raising concerns about the effectiveness of X’s user-driven fact-checking system.
X is also under scrutiny for other election-related issues. Five state secretaries of state reported that X's Grok chatbot shared false election information and have called for corrective action.
Last year, X sued the center for allegedly cherry-picking information and interfering with its advertiser relationships, but a federal judge dismissed the case, stating that X was using the lawsuit to silence its critics.
