Duolingo Shifts to AI-Driven Model, Citing Scalability Needs
Duolingo is set to gradually reduce its reliance on contractors for tasks that can now be handled by artificial intelligence, as part of a broader shift to an “AI-first” strategy.
The move was communicated internally as the company outlined a series of changes to streamline operations and integrate AI more deeply into its workflows.
The company will implement stricter hiring rules, use AI in recruitment and reviews, and prioritise automation over new hires.
Leadership views this transition as essential for scaling the platform’s content to meet rising global demand.
Creating educational content manually, they noted, is too slow to support the company’s mission, whereas AI allows for faster, more scalable production.
