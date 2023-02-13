What Is Aero India 2023, Asia's Largest Airshow, Being Hosted In Bengaluru?
Aero India 2023, Asia's largest aero show, started in Bengaluru on Monday morning.
Inaugurating the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner."
India is looking to sign defence deals worth $9 billion at the five-day show, Reuters reported. The event is being attended by around 809 companies from 98 countries.
Made-in-India aircraft such as Tejas and INS Vikrant are also being exhibited at the show in a bid to promote India's indigenous air platforms.
"India's successes are giving proof of its possibilities and capability and added that Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is the proof of the success of 'Make in India," Modi said at the aero show.
Also Read
What Is SSLV-D2, ISRO's New Rocket Successfully Launched From Sriharikota?